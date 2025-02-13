Incarnate Word visits Hackerott and UT Rio Grande Valley

Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-9, 9-5 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-13, 7-7 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-9, 9-5 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-13, 7-7 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Incarnate Word after Kade Hackerott scored 20 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 58-56 win over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Vaqueros are 8-4 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks third in the Southland with 14.3 assists per game led by Tierra Trotter averaging 3.1.

The Cardinals have gone 9-5 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is fifth in the Southland scoring 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Madison Cockrell averaging 6.0.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 36.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 10.7 points and 12.2 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Kayla Lorenz is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Destiny Whitaker is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 62.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

