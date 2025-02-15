Incarnate Word visits Dease and Texas A&M-CC

Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-13, 5-9 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-11, 8-6 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-13, 5-9 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-11, 8-6 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts Incarnate Word after Owen Dease scored 20 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 67-56 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Islanders are 11-2 in home games. Texas A&M-CC averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Cardinals have gone 5-9 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Incarnate Word scores 5.9 more points per game (75.1) than Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents (69.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Garry Clark is shooting 55.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davion Bailey averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Jalin Anderson is shooting 38.5% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

