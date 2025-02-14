Incarnate Word plays Texas A&M-CC following Bailey’s 25-point showing

Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-13, 5-9 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-11, 8-6 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-13, 5-9 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-11, 8-6 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word faces Texas A&M-CC after Davion Bailey scored 25 points in Incarnate Word’s 75-65 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Islanders have gone 11-2 at home. Texas A&M-CC has a 7-8 record against teams over .500.

The Cardinals have gone 5-9 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is fourth in the Southland scoring 75.1 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garry Clark is averaging 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Islanders. Isaac Williams is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 17.4 points. Jalin Anderson is shooting 38.5% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

