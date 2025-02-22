Incarnate Word hosts SFA following Gardner’s 20-point game

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (23-5, 13-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (15-11, 10-7 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (23-5, 13-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (15-11, 10-7 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on Incarnate Word after Cha Gardner scored 20 points in SFA’s 66-59 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Cardinals have gone 11-4 at home. Incarnate Word is ninth in the Southland scoring 61.1 points while shooting 40.5% from the field.

The Ladyjacks are 13-4 against Southland opponents. SFA has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Incarnate Word makes 40.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). SFA scores 20.6 more points per game (79.0) than Incarnate Word allows (58.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Myra Bell is shooting 38.0% and averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games.

Faith Blackstone is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Ladyjacks. Ashlyn Traylor is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.