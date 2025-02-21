Incarnate Word hosts SFA after Gardner’s 20-point game

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (23-5, 13-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (15-11, 10-7 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (23-5, 13-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (15-11, 10-7 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on Incarnate Word after Cha Gardner scored 20 points in SFA’s 66-59 win against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Cardinals have gone 11-4 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks fifth in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 58.4 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Ladyjacks are 13-4 against Southland opponents. SFA scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game.

Incarnate Word makes 40.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). SFA averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Incarnate Word gives up.

The Cardinals and Ladyjacks square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott is averaging 9.8 points for the Cardinals. Myra Bell is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games.

Faith Blackstone is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Ladyjacks. Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

