Incarnate Word hosts Houston Christian in conference matchup

Houston Christian Huskies (5-15, 2-9 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-8, 7-4 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-15, 2-9 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-8, 7-4 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tiffany Tullis and Houston Christian take on Raimi McCrary and Incarnate Word in Southland play Saturday.

The Cardinals are 9-2 on their home court. Incarnate Word ranks fourth in the Southland with 13.9 assists per game led by Myra Bell averaging 2.4.

The Huskies are 2-9 in conference games. Houston Christian averages 18.0 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Incarnate Word is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 40.0% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (39.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Destiny Whitaker is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Erin Maguire is averaging 9.7 points for the Huskies. Tullis is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 48.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 32.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.