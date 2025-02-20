Illinois State takes on Belmont, looks for 4th straight home win

Belmont Bruins (16-9, 11-3 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (16-9, 10-4 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (16-9, 11-3 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (16-9, 10-4 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Belmont looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Redbirds are 8-3 on their home court. Illinois State is fifth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Nevaeh Thomas paces the Redbirds with 7.4 boards.

The Bruins have gone 11-3 against MVC opponents. Belmont ranks seventh in the MVC scoring 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Emily La Chapell averaging 5.5.

Illinois State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Belmont allows. Belmont averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Illinois State allows.

The Redbirds and Bruins meet Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya Wong is averaging 8.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Redbirds. Elyce Knudsen is averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games.

Kendal Cheesman averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Tuti Jones is averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

