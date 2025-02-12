Illinois State hosts Stirtz and Drake

Drake Bulldogs (22-2, 12-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (15-10, 7-7 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Drake Bulldogs (22-2, 12-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (15-10, 7-7 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits Illinois State after Bennett Stirtz scored 20 points in Drake’s 85-81 overtime victory over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Redbirds are 10-3 in home games. Illinois State is 5-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 12-2 in conference matchups. Drake is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Illinois State scores 76.5 points, 18.0 more per game than the 58.5 Drake gives up. Drake averages 71.2 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 71.8 Illinois State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Walker is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 15.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mitch Mascari averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Stirtz is averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 69.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

