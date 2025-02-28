Illinois State hosts Jackson and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (11-16, 8-9 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (18-10, 12-5 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (11-16, 8-9 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (18-10, 12-5 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Illinois State after Nevaeh Jackson scored 25 points in Valparaiso’s 66-64 victory against the Bradley Braves.

The Redbirds are 10-3 on their home court. Illinois State is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Beacons are 8-9 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is 2-12 against opponents over .500.

Illinois State makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Valparaiso averages 63.1 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 67.3 Illinois State allows.

The Redbirds and Beacons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Thomas is averaging 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Redbirds. Elyce Knudsen is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Leah Earnest is averaging 17.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Beacons: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.