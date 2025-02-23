Illinois State faces Bradley following Dowell’s 21-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (17-9, 11-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-16, 4-11 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Illinois State Redbirds (17-9, 11-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-16, 4-11 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces Bradley after Shannon Dowell scored 21 points in Illinois State’s 66-63 win over the Belmont Bruins.

The Braves are 6-5 on their home court. Bradley is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Redbirds are 11-4 in conference matchups. Illinois State ranks fourth in the MVC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Nevaeh Thomas averaging 7.6.

Bradley is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State scores 15.4 more points per game (74.9) than Bradley gives up to opponents (59.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soleil Barnes is shooting 37.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dowell is shooting 48.2% and averaging 15.5 points for the Redbirds. Elyce Knudsen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Redbirds: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.