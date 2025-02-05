Ilic scores 17 in Loyola’s 71-58 victory against Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Milos Ilic’s 17 points helped Loyola (Md.) defeat Lafayette 71-58 on Wednesday night. Ilic added 13…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Milos Ilic’s 17 points helped Loyola (Md.) defeat Lafayette 71-58 on Wednesday night.

Ilic added 13 rebounds for the Greyhounds (10-12, 5-6 Patriot League). Tyson Commander added 16 points while going 7 of 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) while they also had six rebounds. Jordan Stiemke went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Mark Butler finished with 12 points for the Leopards (9-15, 4-7). Caleb Williams added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Andrew Phillips also had 11 points and two steals.

Commander led Loyola with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 34-28 at the break. Jacob Theodosiou led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Loyola visits Colgate and Lafayette plays Navy at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

