Ike leads Gonzaga against Loyola Marymount after 24-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (14-8, 6-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-7, 7-3 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (14-8, 6-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-7, 7-3 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga takes on Loyola Marymount after Graham Ike scored 24 points in Gonzaga’s 62-58 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-1 in home games. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC in rebounding with 35.5 rebounds. Ike paces the Bulldogs with 7.2 boards.

The Lions are 6-4 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC with 13.9 assists per game led by Will Johnston averaging 3.1.

Gonzaga scores 88.2 points, 18.7 more per game than the 69.5 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.8 points. Ike is averaging 19.5 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lions. Jevon Porter is averaging 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 89.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.