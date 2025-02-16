Idowu and the Northern Kentucky Norse take on conference foe Robert Morris

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-16, 7-8 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-14, 7-9 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-16, 7-8 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-14, 7-9 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Halle Idowu and Northern Kentucky take on Mya Murray and Robert Morris in Horizon action Sunday.

The Colonials are 6-7 on their home court. Robert Morris has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Norse are 7-8 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky is 3-13 against opponents with a winning record.

Robert Morris’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 66.1 points per game, 4.7 more than the 61.4 Robert Morris allows.

The Colonials and Norse match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 10.2 points. Murray is shooting 40.0% and averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games.

Idowu is shooting 49.1% and averaging 12.4 points for the Norse. Macey Blevins is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 6-4, averaging 60.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

