Idowu and the Northern Kentucky Norse host conference foe Wright State

Wright State Raiders (8-19, 6-11 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-18, 7-10 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (8-19, 6-11 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-18, 7-10 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amaya Staton and Wright State take on Halle Idowu and Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

The Norse have gone 6-7 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks ninth in the Horizon with 27.2 points per game in the paint led by Kamora Morgan averaging 4.0.

The Raiders are 6-11 against conference opponents. Wright State ranks third in the Horizon with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Staton averaging 3.7.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Northern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

The Norse and Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Idowu is scoring 12.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Norse. Mya Meredith is averaging 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

Staton is averaging 11.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Raiders. Makiya Miller is averaging 10.7 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

