Idaho visits Versteeg and Sacramento State

Idaho Vandals (16-6, 8-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-13, 3-7 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on Idaho after Benthe Versteeg scored 22 points in Sacramento State’s 68-53 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Hornets are 6-5 on their home court. Sacramento State ranks fourth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Vandals are 8-3 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is fifth in the Big Sky with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Rosie Schweizer averaging 2.8.

Sacramento State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Idaho allows. Idaho averages 66.9 points per game, 3.6 more than the 63.3 Sacramento State allows to opponents.

The Hornets and Vandals meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaydia Martin is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Hornets. Katie Peneueta is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Nelson is averaging 14 points for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 9.5 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Vandals: 8-2, averaging 65.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

