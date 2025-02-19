Idaho visits Northern Arizona after McLaughlin’s 20-point game

Idaho Vandals (11-15, 6-7 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (15-12, 6-8 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (11-15, 6-7 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (15-12, 6-8 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Idaho after Trenton McLaughlin scored 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 65-61 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Lumberjacks are 9-3 in home games. Northern Arizona averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Vandals have gone 6-7 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Northern Arizona scores 76.0 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 75.1 Idaho allows. Idaho has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is scoring 21.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lumberjacks. Diego Campisano is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kristian Gonzalez is shooting 44.8% and averaging 11.4 points for the Vandals. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.