Idaho State hosts Parra and Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (8-12, 5-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (8-13, 3-7 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (8-12, 5-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (8-13, 3-7 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits Idaho State after Kendra Parra scored 22 points in Weber State’s 81-76 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bengals are 5-3 in home games. Idaho State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 11.5 assists per game led by Kacey Spink averaging 3.3.

The Wildcats are 5-5 in Big Sky play. Weber State has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Idaho State averages 59.7 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 69.0 Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Idaho State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Covello is shooting 42.2% and averaging 9.8 points for the Bengals. Maria Dias is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taylor Smith is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Wildcats. Parra is averaging 15.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.