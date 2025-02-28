Idaho State Bengals play the Eastern Washington Eagles, seek 4th straight win

Idaho State Bengals (14-13, 9-7 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (10-19, 6-10 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (14-13, 9-7 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (10-19, 6-10 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Eastern Washington.

The Eagles have gone 8-5 in home games. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky with 13.6 assists per game led by Nic McClain averaging 3.6.

The Bengals are 9-7 in Big Sky play. Idaho State ranks sixth in the Big Sky scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Griffin averaging 5.0.

Eastern Washington’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Eastern Washington has given up to its opponents (46.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Cook is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Eagles. Mason Williams is averaging 15.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Darling is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bengals. Jake O’Neil is averaging 12.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

