Idaho State and Montana meet in conference showdown

Montana Grizzlies (10-13, 6-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (8-14, 3-8 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kacey Spink and Idaho State host Avery Waddington and Montana in Big Sky action.

The Bengals have gone 5-4 in home games. Idaho State is seventh in the Big Sky with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Spink averaging 5.0.

The Grizzlies are 6-6 in conference play. Montana ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dani Bartsch averaging 5.0.

Idaho State scores 60.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 68.6 Montana gives up. Montana averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Idaho State gives up.

The Bengals and Grizzlies meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Covello is averaging 10 points for the Bengals. Maria Dias is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mack Konig is averaging 10 points and 4.9 assists for the Grizzlies. Tyler McCliment-Call is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

