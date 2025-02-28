Idaho faces conference foe Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (11-19, 5-11 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (12-17, 7-9 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Weber State Wildcats (11-19, 5-11 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (12-17, 7-9 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Blaise Threatt and Weber State take on Jack Payne and Idaho in Big Sky action.

The Vandals are 7-6 in home games. Idaho has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 5-11 in conference play. Weber State is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Idaho averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 72.2 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 75.6 Idaho gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristian Gonzalez is averaging 11.1 points for the Vandals. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Threatt is scoring 19.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 12.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

