Hylton and Cincinnati host Utah

Utah Utes (20-6, 11-4 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-10, 7-8 Big 12) Cincinnati; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Utes (20-6, 11-4 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-10, 7-8 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays Utah after Tineya Hylton scored 21 points in Cincinnati’s 59-56 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Bearcats have gone 9-4 in home games. Cincinnati is seventh in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Jillian Hayes leads the Bearcats with 9.7 boards.

The Utes have gone 11-4 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is sixth in the Big 12 allowing 61.7 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Cincinnati averages 65.3 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 61.7 Utah allows. Utah has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The Bearcats and Utes face off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reagan Jackson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc. Hayes is averaging 15.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Gianna Kneepkens is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Maye Toure is shooting 39.1% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Utes: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.