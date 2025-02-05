Hutson’s 20 lead Northern Iowa over Missouri State 66-61

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Hutson and Trey Campbell each scored 20 points to help Northern Iowa defeat Missouri State…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Hutson and Trey Campbell each scored 20 points to help Northern Iowa defeat Missouri State 66-61 on Wednesday night.

Hutson added six rebounds for the Panthers (15-9, 9-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Campbell went 7 of 14 (4 for 9 from 3-point range). Ben Schwieger shot 3 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Vincent Brady II and Michael Osei-Bonsu each scored 13 points to lead the Bears (8-16, 1-12). Dez White also had 12 points.

Campbell put up 11 points in the first half for Northern Iowa, which led 34-30 at the break. Northern Iowa pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run broke a 47-47 tie and gave them the lead at 54-47 with 10:04 remaining in the half. Hutson scored 12 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Iowa hosts Illinois State and Missouri State takes on Belmont on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.