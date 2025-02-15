Hurley’s 24 lead Vermont past Maine 65-61

ORONO, Maine (AP) — TJ Hurley’s 24 points helped Vermont defeat Maine 65-61 on Saturday. Hurley shot 7 for 13…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — TJ Hurley’s 24 points helped Vermont defeat Maine 65-61 on Saturday.

Hurley shot 7 for 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Catamounts (15-11, 8-3 America East Conference). Ileri Ayo-Faleye added 12 points while going 4 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had three blocks. Sam Alamutu shot 4 of 8 from the field to finish with nine points.

Kellen Tynes led the way for the Black Bears (16-10, 8-3) with 19 points and four assists. Quion Burns added 16 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Maine. Jaden Clayton also had seven points and five assists.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Vermont hosts Bryant and Maine travels to play Albany (NY).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.