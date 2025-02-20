Hurley’s 17 help Vermont beat Bryant 59-55

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley’s 17 points helped Vermont defeat Bryant 59-55 on Thursday night. Hurley went 7 of…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley’s 17 points helped Vermont defeat Bryant 59-55 on Thursday night.

Hurley went 7 of 19 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Catamounts (16-11, 9-3 America East Conference). Ileri Ayo-Faleye added 15 points while going 6 of 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) while he also had three blocks. Shamir Bogues finished 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Rafael Pinzon led the Bulldogs (17-11, 11-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Barry Evans added 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Bryant. Earl Timberlake had eight points and eight rebounds.

