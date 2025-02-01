Hurley scores 15 in Vermont’s 55-49 win over Maine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley scored 15 points as Vermont beat Maine 55-49 on Saturday. Hurley shot 5 for…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley scored 15 points as Vermont beat Maine 55-49 on Saturday.

Hurley shot 5 for 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Catamounts (12-11, 5-3 America East Conference). Shamir Bogues scored 12 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 1 for 4 from the line and added six rebounds. Nick Fiorillo went 5 of 11 from the field (1 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Christopher Mantis finished with 12 points for the Black Bears (14-9, 6-2). Maine also got 11 points and nine rebounds from Quion Burns. Killian Gribben had eight points and four blocks. The Black Bears ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

