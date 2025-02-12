Hurley leads Vermont against New Hampshire after 21-point showing

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-19, 4-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (13-11, 6-3 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-19, 4-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (13-11, 6-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on New Hampshire after TJ Hurley scored 21 points in Vermont’s 68-62 victory over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Catamounts have gone 8-2 in home games. Vermont is eighth in the America East scoring 65.7 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are 4-6 in America East play. New Hampshire ranks sixth in the America East shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Vermont is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 46.7% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Vermont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hurley is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Catamounts. Ileri Ayo-Faleye is averaging 14.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games.

Sami Pissis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Anthony McComb III is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.