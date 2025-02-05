Huntley’s 20 includes buzzer-beating dunk to lift Appalachian State over Southern Miss 60-58

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — CJ Huntley had 20 points, including a buzzer-beating dunk, in Appalachian State’s 60-58 victory against Southern…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — CJ Huntley had 20 points, including a buzzer-beating dunk, in Appalachian State’s 60-58 victory against Southern Miss on Wednesday night.

Myles Tate, who had 11 assists, took an inbounds pass with 6.8 seconds left and weaved his way upcourt through traffic and then whipped a perfect pass to a wide-open Huntley under the basket for the win.

Huntley added 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (14-9, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference). Jalil Beaubrun scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Tate and Dior Connors both had eight points.

Andre Curbelo finished with 16 points and seven assists for the Golden Eagles (10-14, 5-7). Denijay Harris added 15 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Southern Miss. Deantoni Gordon had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Appalachian State visits Ohio and Southern Miss travels to play Ball State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.