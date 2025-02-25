Hunter Dickinson posts double-double to lead Kansas over Colorado 71-64

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help Kansas defeat Colorado…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help Kansas defeat Colorado 71-64 on Monday night.

Dickinson made 13 of 18 shots and 6 of 10 free throws for the Jayhawks (19-9, 10-7 Big 12 Conference), who fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 8, 2021, after losing three of five before arriving in Boulder. It was the 12th double-double this season for Dickinson.

KJ Adams had 15 points for Kansas and Rylan Griffen scored 10.

Bangot Dak had 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting to lead the Buffaloes (11-17, 2-15), who had won two of three following a 13-game losing streak. Julian Hammond III scored 11.

Kansas only trailed in the game for 20 seconds, but the Buffaloes wouldn’t go away.

Dickinson had 15 points by halftime to help the Jayhawks take a 37-32 lead.

Colorado took its only lead when Hammond scored in the paint to make it 39-38 with 15:39 remaining. Dickinson answered with a jumper and a three-point play and Kansas never trailed again. The Buffaloes managed to even the score twice and trailed 62-60 after Hammond nailed a 3-pointer with 4:12 left. They would get no closer.

The Jayhawks move a half-game behind 25th-ranked BYU for fifth place in the conference with three games left in the regular season.

Kansas has won three in a row and 22 of the last 23 matchups with the Buffaloes and leads the all-time series 126-40.

Kansas will host No. 10 Texas Tech on Saturday. Colorado plays at Kansas State on Sunday.

