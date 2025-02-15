Huff scores 19, Chattanooga beats East Tennessee State 78-71

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff’s 19 points helped Chattanooga defeat East Tennessee State 78-71 on Saturday night. Huff shot…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff’s 19 points helped Chattanooga defeat East Tennessee State 78-71 on Saturday night.

Huff shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Mocs (19-8, 11-3 Southern Conference). Trey Bonham scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 13, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc. Frank Champion shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points. The Mocs picked up their seventh straight win.

The Buccaneers (15-12, 8-6) were led in scoring by Quimari Peterson, who finished with 31 points, four assists and three steals. East Tennessee State also got 11 points and nine rebounds from DJ Hughes. Maki Johnson had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Chattanooga hosts Western Carolina and East Tennessee State hosts UNC Greensboro.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

