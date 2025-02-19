Huff puts up 27 as Chattanooga defeats Western Carolina 91-86

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff scored 27 points as Chattanooga beat Western Carolina 91-86 on Wednesday night. Huff shot…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff scored 27 points as Chattanooga beat Western Carolina 91-86 on Wednesday night.

Huff shot 8 for 12 (6 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Mocs (20-8, 12-3 Southern Conference). Frank Champion scored 21 points, while adding eight rebounds, nine assists, and three blocks. Bash Wieland scored 23 points and added seven rebounds. It was the eighth victory in a row for the Mocs.

Marcus Kell finished with 31 points and eight rebounds for the Catamounts (8-18, 4-11). Cord Stansberry added 17 points for Western Carolina. Bernard Pelote finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

