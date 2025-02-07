Hubbard leads No. 22 Mississippi State against Georgia after 24-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6, 4-5 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-7, 4-6 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6, 4-5 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-7, 4-6 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Mississippi State visits Georgia after Josh Hubbard scored 24 points in Mississippi State’s 88-61 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Georgia Bulldogs have gone 13-1 in home games. Georgia has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have gone 4-5 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State averages 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Georgia’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Georgia gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 11 points and 1.8 steals for the Georgia Bulldogs. Asa Newell is averaging 15.0 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Cameron Matthews is averaging 7.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Hubbard is averaging 17.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Georgia Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

