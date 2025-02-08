Howard takes home win streak into matchup with North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-15, 3-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-9, 4-1 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-15, 3-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-9, 4-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts North Carolina Central trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Bison have gone 7-3 in home games. Howard is third in the MEAC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Zennia Thomas averaging 3.2.

The Eagles are 3-3 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central is sixth in the MEAC scoring 26.0 points per game in the paint led by Morgan Callahan averaging 8.0.

Howard is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 44.3% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central has shot at a 36.3% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 37.6% shooting opponents of Howard have averaged.

The Bison and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.2 points. Saniyah King is shooting 36.5% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kyla Bryant is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Shakiria Foster is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

