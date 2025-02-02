Howard puts home win streak on the line against South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-20, 1-5 MEAC) at Howard Bison (10-9, 3-1 MEAC) Washington; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-20, 1-5 MEAC) at Howard Bison (10-9, 3-1 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bison play South Carolina State.

The Bison are 6-3 on their home court. Howard is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-5 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State is 0-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Howard is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 43.8% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Howard gives up.

The Bison and Bulldogs meet Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.3 points. Saniyah King is shooting 34.9% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mekayla Lumpkin is averaging 2.9 points for the Bulldogs. Shaunice Reed is averaging 14.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 50.9 points, 25.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

