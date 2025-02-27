Howard leads Eastern Washington against Weber State

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-17, 6-9 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-14, 8-7 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-17, 6-9 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-14, 8-7 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Weber State after Peyton Howard scored 30 points in Eastern Washington’s 88-77 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Wildcats have gone 6-4 in home games. Weber State is fourth in the Big Sky with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Antoniette Emma-Nnopu averaging 5.6.

The Eagles have gone 6-9 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

Weber State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Weber State allows.

The Wildcats and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanae Billy is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 8.5 points. Kendra Parra is shooting 37.4% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Howard is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 13 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.