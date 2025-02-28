Howard faces North Carolina Central, aims for 5th straight road win

Howard Bison (17-9, 10-1 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-18, 5-6 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Howard Bison (17-9, 10-1 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-18, 5-6 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Bison take on North Carolina Central.

The Eagles have gone 5-4 at home. North Carolina Central averages 22.3 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bison have gone 10-1 against MEAC opponents. Howard is second in the MEAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Zennia Thomas averaging 3.8.

North Carolina Central is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 37.1% Howard allows to opponents. Howard’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than North Carolina Central has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Callahan is averaging 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Aysia Hinton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Destiny Howell is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bison. Saniyah King is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 11.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

