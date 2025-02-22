Live Radio
Howard defeats Morgan State 87-81

The Associated Press

February 22, 2025, 7:22 PM

Howard forward Cameron Shockley-Okeke (15) plays during an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(AP/Jeff Dean)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cameron Shockley-Okeke had 24 points in Howard’s 87-81 victory over Morgan State on Saturday night.

Shockley-Okeke added five rebounds for the Bison (12-15, 7-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Blake Harper scored 21 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 11 for 16 from the line. Ayodele Taiwo shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Will Thomas led the way for the Bears (11-15, 5-5) with 31 points. Kameron Hobbs added 27 points for Morgan State. Rob Lawson also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

