Howard defeats Morgan State 87-81

Cameron Shockley-Okeke had 24 points in Howard's 87-81 victory over Morgan State on Saturday night.

Howard forward Cameron Shockley-Okeke (15) plays during an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(AP/Jeff Dean) Howard forward Cameron Shockley-Okeke (15) plays during an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(AP/Jeff Dean) BALTIMORE (AP) — Cameron Shockley-Okeke had 24 points in Howard’s 87-81 victory over Morgan State on Saturday night.

Shockley-Okeke added five rebounds for the Bison (12-15, 7-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Blake Harper scored 21 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 11 for 16 from the line. Ayodele Taiwo shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Will Thomas led the way for the Bears (11-15, 5-5) with 31 points. Kameron Hobbs added 27 points for Morgan State. Rob Lawson also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.