Howard Bison and the Hampton Pirates play in Washington, District of Columbia

Hampton Pirates (10-12, 3-7 CAA) vs. Howard Bison (8-12, 3-1 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

Hampton Pirates (10-12, 3-7 CAA) vs. Howard Bison (8-12, 3-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -1; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and Howard square off at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

The Bison have a 5-11 record in non-conference games. Howard ranks sixth in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 30.5 rebounds. Blake Harper paces the Bison with 6.8 boards.

The Pirates are 7-5 in non-conference play. Hampton is 6-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Howard averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Hampton allows. Hampton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Dockery averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Harper is shooting 45.0% and averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

George Beale is averaging 13 points for the Pirates. Daniel Johnson is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.