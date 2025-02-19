Houston visits Iowa State following Crooks’ 25-point showing

Houston Cougars (5-20, 1-13 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (18-9, 9-5 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Houston Cougars (5-20, 1-13 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (18-9, 9-5 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts Houston after Audi Crooks scored 25 points in Iowa State’s 93-80 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cyclones are 13-2 on their home court. Iowa State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 1-13 in Big 12 play. Houston is 2-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Iowa State scores 77.3 points, 9.8 more per game than the 67.5 Houston gives up. Houston’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (39.0%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is shooting 59.3% and averaging 23.0 points for the Cyclones. Sydney Harris is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Laila Blair averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Gia Cooke is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 53.8 points, 25.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.