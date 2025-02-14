Houston faces Colorado, seeks to end 7-game slide

Houston Cougars (5-19, 1-12 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (16-8, 7-6 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (5-19, 1-12 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (16-8, 7-6 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup against Colorado after losing seven straight games.

The Buffaloes are 12-1 in home games. Colorado is sixth in the Big 12 with 16.5 assists per game led by Kindyll Wetta averaging 5.4.

The Cougars are 1-12 against Big 12 opponents. Houston is 3-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

Colorado is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Houston allows to opponents. Houston averages 58.3 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 64.2 Colorado allows.

The Buffaloes and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lior Garzon averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Jade Masogayo is shooting 59.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Eylia Love is averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Cougars. Laila Blair is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 25.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.