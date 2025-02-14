Houston Christian visits UT Rio Grande Valley on 11-game road skid

Houston Christian Huskies (6-18, 3-12 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-13, 8-7 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Houston Christian Huskies (6-18, 3-12 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-13, 8-7 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian hits the road against UT Rio Grande Valley looking to break its 11-game road losing streak.

The Vaqueros have gone 9-4 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 3-12 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian has a 1-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

The Vaqueros and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is scoring 12.9 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Vaqueros. Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 12.0 points and 14.1 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games.

Erin Maguire averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 23.4% from beyond the arc. Tiffany Tullis is shooting 65.5% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 50.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

