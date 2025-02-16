Houston Christian visits Texas A&M-CC on 3-game road skid

Houston Christian Huskies (11-15, 8-7 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-11, 9-6 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Houston Christian Huskies (11-15, 8-7 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-11, 9-6 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian travels to Texas A&M-CC looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Islanders have gone 12-2 at home. Texas A&M-CC is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 8-7 in conference play. Houston Christian is 5-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas A&M-CC scores 77.6 points, 6.7 more per game than the 70.9 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 67.5 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 68.7 Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garry Clark is shooting 55.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Islanders. Owen Dease is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Julian Mackey is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.