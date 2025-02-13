Houston Christian visits Texas A&M-CC on 10-game road slide

Houston Christian Huskies (6-17, 3-11 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-13, 3-10 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST…

Houston Christian Huskies (6-17, 3-11 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-13, 3-10 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian will attempt to break its 10-game road losing streak when the Huskies play Texas A&M-CC.

The Islanders have gone 4-6 at home. Texas A&M-CC has a 5-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Huskies are 3-11 in conference play. Houston Christian allows 63.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.6 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up.

The Islanders and Huskies match up Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeda Whitner averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 5.1 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Paige Allen is shooting 35.1% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

Erin Maguire averages 0.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 21.9% from beyond the arc. Tiffany Tullis is shooting 57.4% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-8, averaging 51.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 50.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

