Houston Christian takes on New Orleans, looks to stop 5-game skid

New Orleans Privateers (2-19, 2-10 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-17, 2-11 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian comes into the matchup with New Orleans after losing five games in a row.

The Huskies are 5-7 on their home court. Houston Christian has a 3-12 record against teams over .500.

The Privateers are 2-10 against Southland opponents. New Orleans gives up 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.1 points per game.

Houston Christian’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Houston Christian allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is scoring 9.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Tiffany Tullis is averaging 7.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nora Francois is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Privateers. Jayla Kimbrough is averaging 10.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 48.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 59.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.