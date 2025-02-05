Houston Christian Huskies take on the SE Louisiana Lions on 4-game skid

SE Louisiana Lions (18-3, 12-0 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-16, 2-10 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SE Louisiana Lions (18-3, 12-0 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-16, 2-10 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian aims to break its four-game losing streak when the Huskies play SE Louisiana.

The Huskies have gone 5-6 in home games. Houston Christian ranks sixth in the Southland with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tiffany Tullis averaging 7.2.

The Lions have gone 12-0 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana ranks sixth in the Southland with 13.0 assists per game led by Jalencia Pierre averaging 4.1.

Houston Christian is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 36.7% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 68.0 points per game, 3.4 more than the 64.6 Houston Christian allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is scoring 9.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Huskies. Tullis is averaging 7.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Pierre is averaging 7.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Lions. Alexius Horne is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 48.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Lions: 10-0, averaging 69.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.