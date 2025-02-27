Houston Christian faces East Texas A&M, looks to end road slide

Houston Christian Huskies (6-21, 3-15 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-20, 3-14 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Houston Christian Huskies (6-21, 3-15 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-20, 3-14 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian will try to end its 12-game road slide when the Huskies take on East Texas A&M.

The Lions have gone 3-8 at home. East Texas A&M is fourth in the Southland scoring 63.4 points while shooting 38.6% from the field.

The Huskies are 3-15 in conference play. Houston Christian ranks ninth in the Southland giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

East Texas A&M is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 39.6% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than East Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alva Hedrich is averaging 4.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Lions. Jordyn Newsome is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tiffany Tullis is averaging nine points and 8.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Erin Maguire is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 48.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.