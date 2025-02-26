House, Smith each score 19 in Furman’s 85-42 win against The Citadel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tom House and Pjay Smith Jr. each scored 19 points to help Furman defeat The Citadel…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tom House and Pjay Smith Jr. each scored 19 points to help Furman defeat The Citadel 85-42 on Wednesday night.

House went 6 of 7 from the field (6 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Paladins (22-8, 10-7 Southern Conference). Smith went 7 of 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Garrett Hien went 6 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Brody Fox led the way for the Bulldogs (5-23, 0-17) with 14 points and six rebounds. The loss was the Bulldogs’ 20th straight.

Both teams play on Saturday. Furman visits Wofford and The Citadel hosts East Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

