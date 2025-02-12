House puts up 26 as Furman knocks off Mercer 96-72

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tom House’s 26 points helped Furman defeat Mercer 96-72 on Wednesday night. House had seven rebounds…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tom House’s 26 points helped Furman defeat Mercer 96-72 on Wednesday night.

House had seven rebounds for the Paladins (19-7, 7-6 Southern Conference). Nick Anderson went 6 of 11 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 18 points. Ben Vanderwal shot 3 of 3 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Bears (11-15, 4-9) were led by Ahmad Robinson, who recorded 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Tyler Johnson added 16 points for Mercer. Brady Shoulders also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams play Saturday. Furman hosts UNC Greensboro and Mercer plays VMI at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

