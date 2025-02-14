House leads Furman against UNC Greensboro after 26-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-9, 10-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (19-7, 7-6 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-9, 10-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (19-7, 7-6 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts UNC Greensboro after Tom House scored 26 points in Furman’s 96-72 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Paladins have gone 11-2 in home games. Furman is fifth in the SoCon with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Vanderwal averaging 2.4.

The Spartans have gone 10-3 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Furman scores 77.3 points, 12.8 more per game than the 64.5 UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro averages 73.8 points per game, 4.5 more than the 69.3 Furman gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Atwell is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 14.2 points. Ronald Polite is shooting 52.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

