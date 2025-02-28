Horvath and the East Texas A&M Lions host conference foe Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (16-12, 11-8 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (7-20, 4-14 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (16-12, 11-8 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (7-20, 4-14 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dorian Norris and Incarnate Word visit Cora Horvath and East Texas A&M in Southland action.

The Lions have gone 4-8 in home games. East Texas A&M is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 11-8 in Southland play. Incarnate Word is 2-0 in one-possession games.

East Texas A&M averages 63.0 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 59.1 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 41.6% shooting opponents of East Texas A&M have averaged.

The Lions and Cardinals meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Newsome is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Lions. Horvath is averaging 9.4 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Shiho Isono is averaging five points for the Cardinals. Jorja Elliott is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

