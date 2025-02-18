Horton leads UTSA against South Florida after 20-point game

South Florida Bulls (12-14, 5-8 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-15, 4-9 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Florida Bulls (12-14, 5-8 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-15, 4-9 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts South Florida after Raekwon Horton scored 20 points in UTSA’s 80-76 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Roadrunners are 6-5 on their home court. UTSA has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulls have gone 5-8 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks fourth in the AAC with 14.8 assists per game led by Jayden Reid averaging 3.6.

UTSA is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.4% South Florida allows to opponents. South Florida has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir Spears is scoring 19.8 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Marcus Millender is averaging 18 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Reid is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 12.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals. Jamille Reynolds is averaging 12.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

